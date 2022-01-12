Gigi Hadid, Bella share childhood photos to wish mom on her birthday

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid shared their childhood photos to wish their mother Yolanda on her 58th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, Gigi posted a sweet childhood photo with mother in her Stories to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mamma!” followed by heart emojis.

Gigi’s younger sister Bella also took to the Facebook-owned app and extended love and sweet wishes to Yolanda.

She wrote in the caption of the photos, “Happy Birthday Mama” along with a heart emoji.

In one of the pictures, Yolanda can be seen cuddling Gigi and Bella.