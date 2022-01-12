Prince Harry thinks 'America has his best interest': 'He is struggling'

FileFootage

Prince Harry's stay in the US is far from what he wanted from his life.



The Duke of Sussex, that stepped back from royal duties in search of a private life for his wife and kids, is being dragged into limelight by the Americans.

PR consultant Mr Hillgrove claims that the father of two is struggling in the US.



He told Express.co.uk: “Unfortunately, Harry's just like a rabbit in the headlights and caught up in it. He doesn't look like a happy person at all. He looks jaded.”



Talking about Harry's 2019 interview, he said: “The funny thing is, what he said in the ITV interview was that he's withdrawing from Royal life, because he doesn't want to be in the limelight. But then he’s morphed into this creation in America, where’s he’s on the top of a bus, singing with James Corden," added Mr. Hillgrove.

“It’s a million miles from what he professed that he wanted - he said he wanted a private life."

He added: “He thinks this system in America has got his best interests and everyone at home is has got it in for him. The thing is he has gone so far now."

“There seems to be a lot of envy and jealousy, of being the brother that's not in first line at all that type of stuff.

“He’s got a sense of importance and power, but when the puppet masters in America that are managing the Harry and Meghan show realise they can’t get much more out of them they will be off, and he'll be on the sidelines. I feel really sorry for Harry.”