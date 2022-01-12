Royals and reality TV stars: famous Covid rule-breakers

Paris: From reality TV star Kim Kardashian to the Dutch royals and now tennis superstar Novak Djokovic, a slew of politicians and celebrities have found themselves in hot water for falling foul of Covid etiquette.



Here are some of the most famous offenders:

- Selfie schtick -

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa broke social distancing rules to pose for a selfie with two women who approached him in the street in May 2020.

Laughing, he joked: "Come before we get arrested."

He wasn´t arrested but the video went viral sparking outrage.

- Royal pardon -

The Dutch royal family had to apologise last month when they invited 21 people to celebrate the 18th birthday of future queen Princess Amalia when only four were allowed.

It was one of a string of Covid faux pas committed by the House of Orange with King Willem-Alexander repeatedly breaking social distancing rules by shaking hands and the family going on holiday to Greece during a partial lockdown.

- Kardashian birthday bash -

Reality television star Kim Kardashian sparked anger in October 2020 by throwing a party on a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday, with photos showing revellers without masks.