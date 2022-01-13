 
Princess Eugenie is disliked by royals for leaking information to Prince Harry and Meghan?

Royal biographer and author Angela Levin is known as a staunch opponent of Meghan Markle and Prince. Hardly a day goes by when she doesn't target the US-based couple on social media or during her TV appearances.

The royal expert recently retweeted a post which claimed that Princess Eugenie has been outed within the family for leaking information about events, or secret plans and other information to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"She has effectively been cut off from the Cambridges, Tindalls, Philips, Anne Wessexes, Queen, Charles and Camilla," read the post.

Eugenie her elder sister Beatrice and other family are currently in Switzerland  ski trip.

According to a report, they are very upset after their father Prince Andrew decided to opt out of a family trip.

The Duke of York is said to have consoled his daughters through daily Skype calls

