Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

Pete Davidson is being eyed as the next host of Oscars.

The 28-year-old SNL star's team is currently in talks with the award show directors for a debut hosting gig.

“His people are talking to producers,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.

The choice comes after show makers wish to “reset” the image of their show, thereby targeting younger generations.

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” the source said of Davidson’s appeal. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”



The awards show, directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Will Packer, is set to air on ABC on March 27.

