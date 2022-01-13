 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report
Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

Pete Davidson is being eyed as the next host of Oscars.

The 28-year-old SNL star's team is currently in talks with the award show directors for a debut hosting gig.

“His people are talking to producers,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.

The choice comes after show makers wish to “reset” the image of their show, thereby targeting younger generations.  

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” the source said of Davidson’s appeal. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”

The awards show, directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Will Packer, is set to air on ABC on March 27.

More From Entertainment:

Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet end marriage after 5 years: 'We free each other'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal union: Watch

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drank 'each other's blood' to seal union: Watch
Jamie Lynn Spears 'went out of her way' to help Britney Spears: 'Biggest supporter'

Jamie Lynn Spears 'went out of her way' to help Britney Spears: 'Biggest supporter'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce their engagement

Prince Charles cancels his Burns Night celebration

Prince Charles cancels his Burns Night celebration
Kate Middleton's birthday portraits called 'stylised' and 'unrealistic' by former minister

Kate Middleton's birthday portraits called 'stylised' and 'unrealistic' by former minister

Prince Andrew fails to get Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed

Prince Andrew fails to get Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit dismissed

Princess Eugenie is disliked by royals for leaking information to Prince Harry and Meghan?

Princess Eugenie is disliked by royals for leaking information to Prince Harry and Meghan?
'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations

'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations
Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards

Key nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild awards
Kate Middleton's fashion choices reveals she is 'confident, self-assured'

Kate Middleton's fashion choices reveals she is 'confident, self-assured'

Latest

view all