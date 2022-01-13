 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement

Kim Kardashian, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker were among many others who showered blessings over Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox after they announced their engagement on Wednesday, January 12.

Video of the romantic proposal, which occurred on Tuesday, has left netizens swooning over the couple. 

As the Bad Things singer went down on one knee to propose his ladylove, fans bombarded the comment section of the post with love-filled messages.

Among these wishes, the comment made by the Skims founder caught attention. She wrote, “So happy for u guys!!!!” as she added a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the Wish You Were Here hit-maker commented, “You two are the perfect ‘pear’. Congratulations on your engagement!”

Barker also expressed, “(expletive) YESSSSS” as he added a black heart emoji.

The 31-year-old singer also shared a glimpse into the iconic ring with which he proposed to Fox. 

Dropping a close-up photograph of the ring, he wrote, “I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”


