‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

'Rust' armorer says Alec Baldwin failed to attend a training session a week before the fatal shooting on set

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for Rust, has blamed actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set, citing his failure to attend an important training session.

According to The Daily Mail, Gutierrez-Reed’s accusations come in a lawsuit filed against ammunition supplied Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm and Prop LLC in a New Mexico court on Wednesday.

In her lawsuit, the 24-year-old armorer has claimed that Baldwin didn’t attend an important ‘cross draw’ training session a week before the fatal shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed also laid blame on the film’s assistant director David Halls for allegedly ignoring set protocol by not calling her to first inspect the gun before handing it to Baldwin.

It is important to note that neither Baldwin not Halls are named as defendants in Gutierrez-Reed’s lawsuit against Kenney.