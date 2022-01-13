 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Rust armorer says Alec Baldwin failed to attend a training session a week before the fatal shooting on set
'Rust' armorer says Alec Baldwin failed to attend a training session a week before the fatal shooting on set

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer for Rust, has blamed actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film’s set, citing his failure to attend an important training session.

According to The Daily Mail, Gutierrez-Reed’s accusations come in a lawsuit filed against ammunition supplied Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm and Prop LLC in a New Mexico court on Wednesday.

In her lawsuit, the 24-year-old armorer has claimed that Baldwin didn’t attend an important ‘cross draw’ training session a week before the fatal shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed also laid blame on the film’s assistant director David Halls for allegedly ignoring set protocol by not calling her to first inspect the gun before handing it to Baldwin.

It is important to note that neither Baldwin not Halls are named as defendants in Gutierrez-Reed’s lawsuit against Kenney.

 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date
Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial
American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game

American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game
Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Victoria Beckham uplifts her mood with David Beckham’s handwritten letter

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday

Queen announces grand Buckingham Palace party on Lilibet's birthday
Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement

Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker wish Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement
Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga is ‘beyond grateful’ for her SAG Award 2022 nomination for ‘House of Gucci’
Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist

Dwayne Johnson gets dethroned by Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Richlist
Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report

Pete Davidson in line for Oscars hosting debut: Report
Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’

Pete Davidson bags a role in James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’
Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Kirsten Dunst says her 'up-side down' smooch in Spider-Man required lot of studying

Latest

view all