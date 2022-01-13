 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant takes to social media to share an emotional throwback video featuring her late husband Kobe Bryant.

The post served as an honoured tribute for her late husband Kobe Bryant and featured the duo singing side-by-side to Mary J. Blige’s song I’m Goin’ Down.

The video was shot during one of her live performances and was shared to celebrate her birthday.

In the video, Vanessa could be seen sporting a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline while her late husband had also gone all out in a professional black suit.

Shortly after the post went live, fellow celebrities and fans alike started flocking to her comment section and shared loving notes and left it overflowing with heart emojis.

Check it out below:

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Even the singer herself showed the post some love and thanked the grieving widow for her loving birthday wish.

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William
Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit

Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Latest

view all