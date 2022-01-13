Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit

Kim Kardashian looks stunning whatever she wears, but when she dons a skin tight outfit she slays.



Another day, another killer outfit from the beauty mogul, looking fire in a black sweetheart neck tank top and grey leggings. She finished her with an oversized winter coat.



To elevate her look, the mum-of-four opted for thigh-high stiletto boots in pale blue marble. She also carried a fur jet black bag, leather gloves and mega diamond earrings.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared her new photos in body-fit attire, looking out o this world, captioning it: “suit yourself”.

Pete Davidson's sweetheart's followers went wild for her latest get-up, with one wrote: “Yasss”, while another said: “Magnifique ”

Kourtney Kardashian's sister left her fans in awe with her fire looks in new pictures.

Kim Kardashian's "Pinkalicious" Balenciaga candy jumpsuit, which she wore in New York after her Saturday Night Live show back in October, also attracted massive applause from her fans.