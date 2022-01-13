 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Web Desk

Katy Perry expresses love for ‘my constant compass’ Orlando Bloom

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Katy Perry expresses love for ‘my constant compass’ Orlando Bloom

Award-winning songwriter Katy Perry celebrates her fiancé and ‘unwavering anchor’ Orlando Bloom in a candid birthday tribute.

The post has been shared on Instagram and includes a collection of photos, selfies, decked-out snaps, red carpet moments, private interactions, indoor biking adventures, heartstring-tugging puppy snaps, as well as previously unseen photos from their international get-aways to the UK and Egypt.

To complement the collection, there was also a candid caption that showed off the true depths of Perry’s love for her fiancé and included heartfelt admissions about his impact in her life.

It started off by reading, “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know.”

“thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre (joy of living) into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd”.

Check It out below:



