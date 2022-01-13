 
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez fly to Spanish capital on private jet for romantic dinner

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and her model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flew to Madrid on £20m private jet for a romantic dinner date.

The celebrity couple enjoyed a romantic meal and night at a luxury hotel in Madrid, where 36-year-old sportsman owns a £4.8million villa.

The pair, who are expecting twins (boy and girl), have given birth to questions about their future as some of their fans believe they would soon get married.

The couple had dinner at upmarket eatery, which specialises in northern Spanish food. The hotel is a favourite of Cristiano’s from his time at Real Madrid before he moved to Juventus and then Manchester United on a two-year deal at the start of this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of his side’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa because of a hip injury.

Georgina Rodriguez was looking gorgeous in white top and black leggings. She finished her look with brown fur coat, while Ronaldo cut a casual figure in grey and black jumper, pairing it with the matching trousers.

