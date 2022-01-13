Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who got engaged on Wednesday, have been accused of 'copying' their besties Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal.

The 35-year-old actress and rapper, 31 captivated fans and friends with their engagement celebration at Caribbean island, where MGK popped the question to Megan while surrounded by dozens of candles.

But, some of Kourtney's fans pointed out that Travis Barker proposed to the reality star in Montecito back in October with a "similar" set-up - surrounded by hundreds of candles and roses.



Fans even went on to highlight their matching outfits as Machine Gun Kelly wore a black and white striped shirt and black pants, while Megan looked chic in a revealing black dress.

At their event, Travis had also rocked a black and white striped T-shirt and Kourtney donned a shockingly similar floaty black dress.

Both couples shared loved-up photos from their special moments on Instagram and paid tribute to each other in the captions.

One fan noted the comparisons between the two engagements, joking on Reddit: "'Can I copy your homework?



"Sure, just change it up a little so nobody can tell'. Aren’t these outfits kinda similar?"

The couple shared a video of their proposal on Jan 12, but one part of their post caught fans' attention more than the rest. Fox wrote that she and her future husband drank each other's blood, and Twitter is losing it.



Kourtney ad Kim Kardashian congratulated besties Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on their engagement.

“So happy for u guys!!!!” Kim commented on the couple’s Instagram post announcing they are heading for marriage. She also added emojis of wedding rings, a heart-eyed smiley face and a heart. Kourtney also responded with bunch of heart emojis on Fox’s post.

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox have formed a close friendship over the past few months after striking up relationships with Travis Barker and MGK, 31, respectively. Both rockers have collaborated on music together and are close pals.

