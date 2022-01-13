Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’

Comedian Nick Cannon recently wore his heart on his sleeve and shed some light on his former battle with Lupus and how it nearly cost him his life.

The TV show host addressed his past struggle on his own show and even included clips from his lupus battle.

Nick began the walk down memory lane by saying, “Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life. At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on."

The footage goes as far back into 2012 and included his then-wife Mariah Carey who could be seen playing in the snow with her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Shortly thereafter, immense pain and shortness of breath followed Cannon and worsened into “a lot of oedema” which entailed the swelling of his tissues.

“It’s the last place you wanna be, man. Doctors telling you you could die,” he recalled of the scary moment and explained how that became his motivation to “change everything” about his life.

In the documentary Cannon can be heard admitting, “God’s plans are always bigger than our problems, so, what was once an issue, I can now say, ‘Look what we went through' It was hard. It was a struggle, but we made it through.”

During the time of his hospitalization, Cannon felt “blessed to be alive” and explained, “[Lupus] is something I’m going to be living with all my life. I feel blessed to be alive. If it wasn’t discovered, I don’t know.”

Cannon’s admission comes just weeks after news of his youngest’s death overtook social media.