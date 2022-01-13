Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has urged the Duchess of Sussex to speak to US law enforcement if she “knows anything” about Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations about Prince Andrew.



"I know she has had some dealings with Andrew, of course she has, and if she has been to any events or venues he has, she needs to speak out. She has no right to refuse to do so, really," The Duchess of Sussex's dad claimed in conversation with The Sun.

The 77-year-old said he supported any move by Virginia’s high-powered lawyer to depose Meghan as part of the civil case against the Queen's second son.

It comes after US Judge Kaplan rejected motion to dismiss from Prince Andrew’s lawyers and now the lawsuit against the Duke of York could go to trial later this year.



Meghan’s dad, in conversation with the outlet, said : “Quite honestly, I feel that if Meghan knows anything about this, she should speak to law enforcement in the States.



He wen on to say: “I understand that Andrew’s reputation is damaging to the royal family."

He added: “If she knows anything and has been involved in Andrew’s circle in any way, shape or form, it’s her duty to speak about it.



Thomas also shared his opinion about Meghan's royal title, saying: “In fact by leaving the UK and taking her prince with her she gave up the right to be a Duchess.”



Virginia Giuffre’s attorney David Boies has said that Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, saying: “She [Meghan] is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”