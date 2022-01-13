 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan's father claims she 'has had some dealings with Andrew', urges her to help US cops in Virginia's case

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Meghans father claims she has had some dealings with Andrew, urges her to help US cops in Virginias case

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has urged the Duchess of Sussex to speak to US law enforcement if she “knows anything” about Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations about Prince Andrew.

"I know she has had some dealings with Andrew, of course she has, and if she has been to any events or venues he has, she needs to speak out. She has no right to refuse to do so, really," The Duchess of Sussex's dad claimed in conversation with The Sun.

The 77-year-old said he supported any move by Virginia’s high-powered lawyer to depose Meghan as part of the civil case against the Queen's second son.

It comes after US Judge Kaplan rejected motion to dismiss from Prince Andrew’s lawyers and now the lawsuit against the Duke of York could go to trial later this year.

Meghan’s dad, in conversation with the outlet, said : “Quite honestly, I feel that if Meghan knows anything about this, she should speak to law enforcement in the States.

He wen on to say: “I understand that Andrew’s reputation is damaging to the royal family." 

He added: “If she knows anything and has been involved in Andrew’s circle in any way, shape or form, it’s her duty to speak about it.

Thomas also shared his opinion about Meghan's royal title, saying: “In fact by leaving the UK and taking her prince with her she gave up the right to be a Duchess.”

Virginia Giuffre’s attorney David Boies has said that Meghan Markle could be called as a witness in Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit, saying: “She [Meghan] is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’

Nick Cannon reveals truth behind Lupus Battle: ‘I’m grateful’
Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source
Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Rapper Young Dolph’s murder suspects arrested, indicted

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'copy' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's proposal, think fans
Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Prince Andrew could raise £10m from Swiss chalet to settle sex abuse case

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish

Kate Middleton gives her heart to a little angel after being impressed of her true love and wish
BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits

BTS’ RM’s reaction to Jungkook’s boxing skill leaves internet in splits
Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez fly to Spanish capital on private jet for romantic dinner

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez fly to Spanish capital on private jet for romantic dinner
Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Kim Kardashian ‘forgot how to love’ before Pete Davidson relationship: source
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Latest

view all