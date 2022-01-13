 
Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'

Queen Elizabeth responds to public outrage in Prince Andrew’s royal title row: 'He's private'

Queen Elizabeth issues a statement highlighting her intentions for Prince Andrew’s royal patronage affiliations in light of his ongoing assault case against his accuser.

The statement has been posted to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account and features a direct decree by the monarch.

The statement showcases the Royal Family’s intentions regarding Prince Andrew’s ongoing state and stipulates that he will be “defending this case as a private citizen” especially after “the approval and agreement” of the Queen.

The statement further went on to say, “The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages” will also be “returned to the Queen” with immediate effect.

The statement concluded by adding that the “Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Keeping in mind the Queen’s intention to use Prince Andrew’s official title as a Duke, within the statement, it is assumed he will retain his title as a Prince and Duke of the British monarchy. 

