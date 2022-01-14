 
Friday Jan 14 2022
Kanye West loses calm, strikes fan to the ground: 'Get away from me'

Friday Jan 14, 2022

Kanye West is in trouble with the police after allegedly being involved in an altercation in downtown Los Angeles.

As per a video footage by TMZ, the 44-year-old rapper struck a fan to the ground asking for an autograph. The rapper was later seen screaming at one of his female crew members as the man remain laid. 

At one point, West is heard yelling at the female team member, “Get away from me,” as she tries to calm him down and says, “Give me your hand.”

“No, get away from me!” he responds. “Ain’t no hands, ain’t no hands.”

The female continues, “I am your family. Give me your hand.”

An irritated West then says, “You were supposed to talk to her!” It is not identified who the “her” in his conversation is. 

This comes amid Kanye West's constant chasing after estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper has recently bought a $4.5M house in front of Kim's to stay close to their four children.

Los Angeles Police Department has also confirmed that West is already  under investigation for alleged criminal battery.

