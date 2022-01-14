 
Kris Jenner is so proud of daughter Kylie Jenner for reaching 300 m Instagram followers

US reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris Jenner has said she is ‘so proud of my girl’ as the former became the world’s first woman to gain 300 million Instagram followers.

Sharing the news titled “Kylie Jenner Is the First Women to reach 300 million Instagram followers’, Kris gushed over the daughter saying, “I’m so proud of my girl @KylieJenner!! You are beautiful inside and out and have the most amazing heart! Keep on reaching for the stars and inspiring us with all you do!! I love you my angel.”

Social media giant and business mogul Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian clan, has become the world´s most followed woman on Instagram, topping 300 million followers.

The 24-year-old reality star surpassed pop singer Ariana Grande to become the app´s most popular woman.

The person with the largest Instagram following worldwide remains football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, with 389 million followers. Fellow footballer Lionel Messi has also surpassed 300 million.

Jenner rose to fame as part of the reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," appearing alongside her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

She went on to found the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics, among lucrative forays into the business world.

