Megan Fox had engagement to Machine Gun Kelly on the cards for long: reveals source

Friday Jan 14 2022
Friday Jan 14, 2022

Megan Fox is over the moon to have finally said ‘Yes’ to Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday as she has been ‘wanting to completely move on’ from ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

The couple took internet by storm on Wednesday with sudden announcement of their engagement. However, the Transformers actor was waiting to get engaged for long.

According to People, an insider close to Fox spilled that she feels ‘thrilled’ to get past her failed marriage with Green, with whom she shares three sons.

“She has been wanting to get engaged," reported the outlet.

The insider also revealed that the Bad Things rapper has been trying to get to know Fox’s kids better in the meantime.

"Megan feels comfortable with everything. She is very happy and feels beyond blessed," the source added. The magazine also reported that Fox ‘loved’ the surprise.

“The proposal was a surprise. They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation." It reported.

The Till Death actor parted ways with Green in May 2020, after 10 years of marriage. 

