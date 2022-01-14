 
entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal responded to Taylor Swift's 'All too Well' drama?

Jake Gyllenhaal’s recent photo-shoot for W Magazine has got fans convinced that he subtly trolled his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Just a few weeks ago, the Blank Space singer’s 10-minute-long track All Too Well created a huge buzz as it was speculated to take a dig at Swift’s past relationship with the actor.

However, with his recent appearance on the magazine’ s Best Performances 2022 issue for his role in The Guilty, Gyllenhaal seemingly made fun of the album Red (Taylor’s Version).

The Prisoners actor adorned a crimson shirt and wore a red pair of glasses having heart-shaped frame. The glasses, as fans quickly pointed out, are similar to what Swift wore in 22 music video.

For those unversed, the song has been included in the singer’s 2021 set.


