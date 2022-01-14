 
Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with more loved-up photos with Kanye West

US rapper Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox delighted the fans with more dazzling photos with the beau as the lovebirds spent some quality time with Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross during a night out in Los Angeles.

Julia, 31 and the Crazy for You singer took to Instagram and shared sweet photos from their outing.

The photos also feature Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and Evan Ross.

Madonna posted the pictures with caption, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”

Commenting on the post, Julia dropped numerous heart, heart-eyed and fire emotions.

Julia Fox also shared some photos from the party on her Instagram handle.

