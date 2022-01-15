Pregnant Kylie Jenner posts photos from lavish ‘giraffe-themed’ baby shower

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child as she gave fans an insight into her super-luxe baby shower, held on Friday.

The soon-to-be-mom Kylie, 24, dropped pictures from the lavish white-and-gold giraffe-themed baby shower event on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post with a white heart, angel and giraffe emoticon.

In the series of nine pictures, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse into her rare maternity style as she opted for a strikingly simple white long-sleeve body-con dress for the event.

The pictures include Kylie cradling her baby bump in front of three regal statues of giraffes and posing all smiles with her mother Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.

Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also attended the event.

Kylie is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. The duo are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, who turns 4 next month.