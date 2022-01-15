Kylie Jenner expecting a baby girl? Subtle baby shower details that spill gender

 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Kylie Jenner's low-profile pregnancy has managed to drag her away from the media glare.

The 24-year-old, who otherwise is an avid social media user, stayed afar from Instagram for most months while expecting baby number two with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple already shares three-year-old Stormi.

On Friday however, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her giraffe themed baby shower organised by elder sister Khloe Kardashian, as per reports. 

While the Kylie Cosmetics owner did not share the gender of her upcoming baby, subtle decoration hints spill that the makeup mogul is all set to welcome another girl.

Kylie documented the day with photos from a little pink-themed embroidery project by guests. The photos featured hearts and an adorable note from sister Kendall Jenner in one of the embroideries.

 'I love u - Kenny' wrote the supermodel.

The baby shower also featured pink curtains and personalized blankets with people's names on it.

There were beige napkins on the cream plates, that helped Jenner go along with the theme.

