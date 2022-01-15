Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo longtime girlfriend and mother to his children Georgina Rodriguez says that she is living the 'dream life' in Manchester.

"I haven’t noticed much difference," she says of her relocation from Italy to Manchester. "When you move with your family and you move everything you feel at ease. With our conditions we can’t complain, quite the opposite. We are very grateful."

The 27-year-old started dating Ronaldo in 2017 and is now a mother of four-year-old daughter Alana and the footballer's kids Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four, from first partner.

She told Hola! magazine: "The good thing is that we live nearer the children's school. In Italy we lived further away. I'm living my dream right now."

She added: "My dream was to have a big family because I love children. Today we’re a large family and in a few months we’ll be even larger."