 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez 'dreamt' of having lots of children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez dreamt of having lots of children

Cristiano Ronaldo longtime girlfriend and mother to his children Georgina Rodriguez says that she is living the 'dream life' in Manchester.

"I haven’t noticed much difference," she says of her relocation from Italy to Manchester. "When you move with your family and you move everything you feel at ease. With our conditions we can’t complain, quite the opposite. We are very grateful."

The 27-year-old started dating Ronaldo in 2017 and is now a mother of four-year-old daughter Alana and the footballer's kids Cristiano Jnr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four, from first partner.

She told Hola! magazine: "The good thing is that we live nearer the children's school. In Italy we lived further away. I'm living my dream right now."

She added: "My dream was to have a big family because I love children. Today we’re a large family and in a few months we’ll be even larger."

More From Entertainment:

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday

Comedian Bob Saget laid to rest in private memorial service on Friday
Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why

Kanye West gets called out by animal rights organisation, Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'video-called' Kate on 40th birthday: Report
Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'

Kanye West details why he punched man in LA: 'He had real attitude'
Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation

Alec Baldwin 'voluntarily' hands over phone in Rust investigation
HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

HYBE releases BTS’ webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’
Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story

Britney Spears furious at 'crazy lies' told by Jamie Lynn, denies knife story
Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?

Kanye West’s new diss track raps about ‘beating’ Pete Davidson?
Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian

Kanye West confesses reason behind new house across Kim Kardashian
Zayn Malik makes social media comeback with stunning transformation

Zayn Malik makes social media comeback with stunning transformation
Kylie Jenner expecting a baby girl? Subtle baby shower details that spill gender

Kylie Jenner expecting a baby girl? Subtle baby shower details that spill gender
Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada

Latest

view all