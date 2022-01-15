 
Saturday Jan 15 2022
Julia Fox apologises for calling her ex Peter Artemiev 'deadbeat, alcoholic' dad

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Kanye West's new flame, Julia Fox recently apologised for slamming ex-husband, Peter Artemiev in a series of social media post. 

During her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Friday, the Uncut Gems actor opened up on called out Artemiev for not being in touch with son, Valentino, for more than a month.

The actor expressed, “All I want to say is, I’m sorry. You’re not a deadbeat.”

“I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me,” she added.

Explaining her situation at the time, Fox said, “Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever."

"And my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘that (expletive) won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped,” she admitted.

The 31-year-old actor is currently going out on flashy dates with West.

