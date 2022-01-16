 
Sunday Jan 16 2022
'Vikings' Bjorn actor pays tribute to his mother

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Alexander Ludwig on Friday paid a heart touching tribute to his mother Sharlene Ludwig on her birthday.

The "Vikings" actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her mom that was taken at an airport.

" Someone took a shot of my mom greeting me at an airport years ago and I’m so happy they did bc this sums up our relationship to a T. No matter how crazy life is or what time at night- This incredible woman is always there to pick me up from the airport and welcome me home."

He added, "Mom, you truly are my best friend and one of the most exceptional people I have ever met. You’ve cheered me on, drove me to every audition when I was growing up and believed in me when most people thought what I wanted was just a pipe dream. You’ve never wavered not once, even when I have. We moved to Romania together when I booked my first big film as a kid on a weeks notice, weve travelled the world together, been through some crazy times, but while I was on screen, you were always 10ft away just off camera being the best most supportive mother anyone could ask for."

Ludwig played the role of Bjorn in the historical TV series "Vikings" which came to an end last year.

Among thousands of people who liked his Instagram post was Katheryn Winnick who essayed the role of his on-screen mother Lagertha in the series. 

