Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Julia Fox is going all out in her new relationship with Kanye West.

Speaking to the Interview, the star gushed how safe she feels around the rapper and dubbed dating him 'cathartic.'

"After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic," Fox said. "It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

"I'm really surrendering," she told. "For someone like me who's such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I've been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it's a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.

She added, "Even a month ago, I was so f------ like…not getting along with my son's father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work. I just remember being like, 'I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f------ miserable that I know, that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there.' And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It's a redemption story."