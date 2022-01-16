 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry's latest statement challenges Meghan's previous claim - who speaks the truth?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Harrys latest statement challenges Meghans previous claim - who speaks the truth?

Prince Harry sparked furious debate online with his latest statement as he revealed protection issue was stopping him to return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex has asked for UK police protection as it's the only thing according to him, that's stopping him to return to his homeland.

However, the royal experts and fans have begun to share their opinions and knowledge about Harry's request.

A royal expert, who apparently supported Harry's police protection appeal, challenged one point made in the statement from his legal representative about the Duke's desire to return to the UK.

Royal correspondent Mr Rae told talkRadio that Harry's statement where he said "this [ police protection] was the only reason we are not going back," did not sit well in his mind.

"I seem to remember when they were invited to Sandringham at Christmas, Meghan saying they weren't coming back because they didn't want the focus of attention to be on them," he added.

"It is interesting!"

He went on to say that "Meghan's point about the Christmas invite challenged Harry's claim."

The couple reportedly turned down an invitation to spend the festive period with the Queen and other family member, because they wanted to avoid the media scrutiny such a trip could trigger.

Harry's statement comes amid speculation that the Sussexes may arrive to the UK to celebrate the Queen's platinum Jubilee next month.

British people seem divided on Prince Harry's police protection request, as controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan said it was unfair on Britons to use resources protecting the Prince when he is no longer a royal or carries out any duties.

Some royal fans think that Harry's statement is another allegation on the Royal Family as it suggests the monarchy is not worried about Harry and his family's protection.

