Monday Jan 17 2022
'America's Funniest Home Videos' honours late host Bob Saget, 'A comedy legend'

America's Funniest Home Videos has paid a heartfelt tribute to late host Bob Saget.

On Sunday, the ABC’s long-running TV program aired memorable highlights from Saget's eight-season run on the series.

The popular show’s current host Alfonso Ribeiro honoured Saget as a member of the show’s "family."

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member," he said while introducing the video.

"Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit," he added. "Take a look back at Bob being Bob."

The video montage featured Saget hosting his legendary show. In one highlight, an interview section from the show's 20th-anniversary special featured Saget discussing his five voice-over personalities with then-host Tom Bergeron.

A description of the tribute on YouTube read, "By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning. Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world."

"Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob. "

Saget, who died on Jan. 9, hosted AFV for eight seasons on ABC from 1990 to 1997. His successors include John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Bergeron, and Ribeiro.

