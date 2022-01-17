More than friends? Prince Andrew may have dated disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell

File Footage





Prince Andrew may have dated disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to banker Euan Rellie, who was friends with Maxwell at university, he was invited to a dinner party in Jeffery Epstein’s New York townhouse by the heiress.

Upon asking for the occasion, she responded that it was “for my friend Prince Andrew”.

Rellie recalled that it seemed like from her response that she and the Duke of York were more than just friends, insinuating that they may have dated at some point.

“She described Andrew as being her friend, not Jeffery’s,” he said in a new ITV documentary.

“I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past.

"They had an easy warmth around each other.”