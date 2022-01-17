 
Kendall Jenner puts her killer curves on display in latest styling session

Supermodel Kendall Jenner wowed fans as she showcased her toned abs in a swimsuit while soaking up the sun during a new photoshoot in South of France.

Kendall, 26, left fans in awe as she rocked a plunging black wetsuit while posing in a turquoise swimming pool, taking center stage in a new sun-soaked shoot for a high-end jewelry brand.

The fashionista, in one of the images, seen wearing stunning workoutwear to show off her fit physique.

The renowned jewelry brand shared the sizzling images of one of the world's most highest paid model on its account.

Kylie's sister traveled to St Tropez in July 2021 to shoot the campaign, which sees her posing in a variety of different diamond jewels and sizzling outfits.

 Kendall Jenner is currently enjoying a dreamed getaway in Aspen, Colorado, where she's seen skiing with some friends.

