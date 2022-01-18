Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase dark scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season is all set to take fans in the gloomy, darker depts of World War II.

The show, which was originally supposed to end at the beginning of WW II, now has a slight change in its plot with an overwhelming response from the audience,

Series maker Steven Knight says the upcoming season of the crime series will unfold a different Britain.

"It was always Britain between the wars – how the lesson from one war was not learned and was repeated," he told Empire.

"It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really. But I… have revised the scope of what it is," he added.

"It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that.."

He concluded: "I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning."

Fans will see the show on Netflix in February starring Cillian Murphy in a 'gothic' tone.

