 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats
‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

Justice League director Joss Whedon has opened up on Gal Gadot's accusations of the filmmaker's misconduct on the sets of 2017 famed movie.

In an interview with New York Magazine, published on Monday, Wheldon broke his silence to publicly respond to Gadot’s 2021 interview in which she accused the director of ‘threating’ her career.

She said, “he (threatened) to make my career miserable.”

However, Whedon is of the view that a misunderstanding was caused due to language barrier. “I'm terrified of every word that comes out of my mouth," he said.

"I don't threaten people. Who does that? …. English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," he told the magazine.

Wheldon explained that they both argued over a scene and he jokingly told Gadot that she “would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body."

Meanwhile, the Red Notice actor also addressed the 57-year-old filmmaker’s recent remarks. 

She told the publication in an email, that the language difference was not an issue as she “understood perfectly”. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report
BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited
Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch

Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch
Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1
Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo
John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set
Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II
Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister
Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death

Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death
Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Latest

view all