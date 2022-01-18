‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

Justice League director Joss Whedon has opened up on Gal Gadot's accusations of the filmmaker's misconduct on the sets of 2017 famed movie.

In an interview with New York Magazine, published on Monday, Wheldon broke his silence to publicly respond to Gadot’s 2021 interview in which she accused the director of ‘threating’ her career.

She said, “he (threatened) to make my career miserable.”

However, Whedon is of the view that a misunderstanding was caused due to language barrier. “I'm terrified of every word that comes out of my mouth," he said.

"I don't threaten people. Who does that? …. English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," he told the magazine.

Wheldon explained that they both argued over a scene and he jokingly told Gadot that she “would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body."

Meanwhile, the Red Notice actor also addressed the 57-year-old filmmaker’s recent remarks.

She told the publication in an email, that the language difference was not an issue as she “understood perfectly”.