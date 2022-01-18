 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Meghan Markle has very good excuse to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report
Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found a perfect excuse not to return to UK amid security row, says royal expert. 

Royal biographer Phil Dampier says that Harry does not actually expect to win his case against Home Office decision and it just might be another excuse to skip Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"I don't think Meghan will ever come back to this country and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back - I don't think realistically (Harry) expects to win this case," Mr Dampier told The Sun.

"Getting his protection reinstated would set a precedent and so it gives them the perfect opportunity to say we can’t come to platinum jubilee celebrations," he adds.

"Harry might come over but it gives Meghan a good excuse not to come and also not to bring the children."

Prince Harry's complaint comes after Home Office has barred him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family if and when they arrive in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited
‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats
Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch

Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch
Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1
Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo
John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set
Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II
Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister
Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death

Betty White 100th birthday: Star glows in unseen photo taken before death
Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Latest

view all