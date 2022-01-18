Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found a perfect excuse not to return to UK amid security row, says royal expert.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier says that Harry does not actually expect to win his case against Home Office decision and it just might be another excuse to skip Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



"I don't think Meghan will ever come back to this country and I think this is a very good excuse for not coming back - I don't think realistically (Harry) expects to win this case," Mr Dampier told The Sun.

"Getting his protection reinstated would set a precedent and so it gives them the perfect opportunity to say we can’t come to platinum jubilee celebrations," he adds.

"Harry might come over but it gives Meghan a good excuse not to come and also not to bring the children."

Prince Harry's complaint comes after Home Office has barred him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family if and when they arrive in the UK.

