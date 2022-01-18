Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield is sharing the stories he had to make up to maintain the secrecy around his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

The 38-year-old, who returned as Peter Parker in Tom Holland's movie, shared how he refused of the role even after ex-girlfriend and on-screen MJ, Emma Stone, asked about it multiple times.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, "Are you in this new Spider-Man film?"' Andrew began. 'And I was like, "I don't know what you're talking about."' Andrew told Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday

Andrew and Emma both starred in both Amazing Spider-Man films and dated each other for four years.

"She was like, "Shut up. Just tell me." I'm like, "I honestly don't know" — I kept it going, even with her,' the Tony Award winner continued, laughing. 'And then she saw it. She was like, "You're a jerk."'

Similarly, Tobey Maguire also spilled his ordeal of keeping mum on his return.

"There were moments where I was like, "God, I hate lying." I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game," he said.

"And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.' "