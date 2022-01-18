 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Andrew Garfield hid Spider-Man No Way Home cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone
Andrew Garfield hid 'Spider-Man No Way Home' cameo from ex-girlfriend Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield is sharing the stories he had to make up to maintain the secrecy around his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

The 38-year-old, who returned as Peter Parker in Tom Holland's movie, shared how he refused of the role even after ex-girlfriend and on-screen MJ, Emma Stone, asked about it multiple times.

"Emma kept on texting me. She was like, "Are you in this new Spider-Man film?"' Andrew began. 'And I was like, "I don't know what you're talking about."' Andrew told Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast on Monday

Andrew and Emma both starred in both Amazing Spider-Man films and dated each other for four years.

"She was like, "Shut up. Just tell me." I'm like, "I honestly don't know" — I kept it going, even with her,' the Tony Award winner continued, laughing. 'And then she saw it. She was like, "You're a jerk."'

Similarly, Tobey Maguire also spilled his ordeal of keeping mum on his return.

"There were moments where I was like, "God, I hate lying." I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game," he said.

"And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.' "

More From Entertainment:

Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West

Here’s how Kim Kardashian is trying to ‘ignore’ drama with ex Kanye West
Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report

Meghan Markle has 'very good excuse' to ditch UK visit amid security row: Report
BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited

BTS’ Suga drops theme song for ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ leaving fans excited
‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats

‘Justice League’ director publicly responds to Gal Gadot’s accusations of career threats
Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch

Queen adviced to drop Prince Charles, make Princess Anne next monarch
Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1

Netflix cancels Paris Hilton’s cooking show after season 1
Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo

Cardi B to introduce her son's name with unique face tattoo
John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena hints at being not ready to start family with Shay Shariatzadeh
Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Nicole Kidman spills she and hubby Keith Urban never graduated from high school

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set

Benedict Cumberbatch goes shirtless in leaked picture from 'Doctor Strange' set
Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II

Peaky Blinders final season to showcase darker scenes 'beyond' World War II
Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Britney Spears 'cried', wrote sad songs for ex Justin Timberlake, says sister

Latest

view all