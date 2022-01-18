Queen will not take 'threats' from 'spoiled children' Harry, Meghan: Report

FileFootage

Queen will not entertain Prince Harry's threats to take legal action against the system amid his security row.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: "Prince Harry's threat of legal action against his grandmother's government will not sit kindly with her.

"The Queen does not like being threatened. Even though the threat is not directed at her personally, it is a threat that comes under her jurisdiction.

"It will make her annoyed and very irritated. She has no desire to alienate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but if they continually behave like spoiled children trying to get their own way, she will be forced to do so."

Prince Harry's complaint comes after Home Office has barred him from personally paying for police protection for himself and his family if and when they arrive in the UK.





