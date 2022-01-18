Pete Davidson hires security guard after Kanye West's 'threats' in 'Eazy'

Pete Davidson is taking precautionary measures after receiving threats from Kanye West in new song Eazy as he has reportedly hired a '6’1, 220 lbs' guard for his security.

The Saturday Night Live star, who is dating West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, was recently dissed by the 44-year-old rapper who allegedly ‘promised to beat Davidson’ in the latest track, made in collaboration with The Game.

According to Radar, the famed TV personality is worried about the rapper’s huge fanbase. “Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has.,” an insider told the outlet.

“His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” it reported.

“Until recently Pete never had security with him when he was out and about, even when he was engaged to Ariana Grande. But dating Kim is a totally different level of fame," the source close to Davidson shared.

"Pete is now a superstar, which comes with a price. As much as he still wants to be low-key and hang with his friends, the reality of his situation has changed,” it pointed out.

“Pete isn’t taking any chances. Whenever he is out with Kim, they use her security. But now Pete needs his own security when he is out alone. He is still Pete, but now Pete comes with a 6’1, 220 lbs security guard,” the insider revealed.