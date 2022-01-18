Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself in a tell-all interview

Superstar Selena Gomez, who began her career in showbiz at the age of 10, has achieved many success as an actor, singer and now beauty entrepreneur so far.

The 29-year-old star, in her latest interview with Vogue, has revealed everything about her beautiful personality and struggle with mental health.

The singer and actress revealed: "I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun."

Selena also shared the secret of brilliant brows, saying: "I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!"

She also shared the secret of her evening beauty looks, revealing: "I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either."

Giving a piece of advice to those feeling low, Selena also revealed how she gets emotions out: "I would just say take a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together. I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something."

Selena Gomez revealed secrets of her charming personality and success and gave fans good advise to stay tension free.

