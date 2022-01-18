 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Will Prince Harry put his familys life on risk after prince Charles invitation?

Prince Harry, who feels his family isn’t ‘safe’ in the UK without police protection, has reportedly received an invite from his father Prince Charles to stay with him.

The future king has once again proved his capability of running the monarchy and showed his skills to calmly overcome the crisis, being faced by the royal family, with his smart and timely move.

Prince Charles, father of William and Harry and grandfather of their children, has invited his son the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him during their visit to the UK amid their security concerns.

The heir to the throne apparently did what we could, and now the ball is in Harry's court if he decides to visit the UK without police protection.

The Queen, Charles, Kate Middleton, William and other royals are seemingly restless to see the new addition of their family Lilibet in persons. 

The Duke of Sussex is ‘afraid’ to return to UK with his family as the Home Office has rejected privately-paid police protection during his visit. He has filed for a judicial review against the decision.

The latest development suggests Harry, who has visited Britain twice on important events after quitting the royal job, may take risk to travel again to give a good impression about the royal family and support them amid Andrew's scandal.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns
Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics
Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King

Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King
Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer
Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself in a tell-all interview

Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself in a tell-all interview

Latest

view all