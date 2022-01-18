 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after life-changing accident: reveals Tony Cowell
Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell 

Simon Cowell's brother Tony Cowell revealed that the America's Got Talent judge decided to propose Lauren Silverman after 'life-changing' accident.

In his Best Magazine column, Tony shared that, while the news of the engagement came as surprise for others, he was not shocked.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised by the news. Since having his son, Eric, with Lauren, Simon has completely changed his life and, for the first time, he appears to be happy and content,” he wrote.

Referring to the 2020 incident when Simon broke his back after falling down from an electric bike, Tony explained, “I believe that accident was the catalyst for Simon. He began to think about his future, and who to share it with.”

“I am very fond of Lauren; she is both a caring mum and a loyal companion to Simon. She is constantly reaching out to all our family; and was incredibly supportive to all of us following our mum’s death in 2015," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday

Sajal Aly really appreciates all the love she received on her birthday
BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world

BTS’ Jimin becomes the first, most-streamed Korean individual in Arab world
Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

‘I’m old but I’m gold:’ Jim Carrey marks his 60th birthday with a hilarious video

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?

Will Prince Harry put his family's life on risk after prince Charles' invitation?
Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns

Prince Charles extends olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid security concerns
Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Prince Harry almost triggered 'security disaster' when escaping palace as a child

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa takes off wedding band after announcing split with Lisa Bonet

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics

Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian’s 'Matrix' look to celebrate son’s birthday: pics
Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King

Kate Middleton to miss out on THIS royal perk when Prince William becomes King
Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

Marvel unveils first look of newest superhero Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ trailer

Latest

view all