Simon Cowell decided to propose girlfriend after 'life-changing' accident: reveals Tony Cowell

Simon Cowell's brother Tony Cowell revealed that the America's Got Talent judge decided to propose Lauren Silverman after 'life-changing' accident.

In his Best Magazine column, Tony shared that, while the news of the engagement came as surprise for others, he was not shocked.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised by the news. Since having his son, Eric, with Lauren, Simon has completely changed his life and, for the first time, he appears to be happy and content,” he wrote.

Referring to the 2020 incident when Simon broke his back after falling down from an electric bike, Tony explained, “I believe that accident was the catalyst for Simon. He began to think about his future, and who to share it with.”

“I am very fond of Lauren; she is both a caring mum and a loyal companion to Simon. She is constantly reaching out to all our family; and was incredibly supportive to all of us following our mum’s death in 2015," he added.