Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Martin Luther King’s daughter Bernice thanks Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Dr Martin Luther King Jr's daughter Bernice King has extended gratitude to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for supporting the volunteers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center.

Bernice King took to Twitter and said, “Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today.”

She further said, “I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father.”

Meghan and Harry, who live in US, marked Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday (January 17) by providing local "black-owned" food trucks to commemorate the date.

The Martin Luther King Jr Center also took to Twitter to praise the royal couple for this help.

The centre tweeted, “Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our #MLKDay service project volunteers. Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors.”


