Prince Andrew may be last to hold 'poisonous' Duke of York title

File Footage





Prince Andrew could be the last person to hold the Duke of York title.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, it is "unlikely” that anyone from the royal family wants to inherit on his dukedom.

This is because Andrew is currently facing trial for allegedly sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor.

As the case grew momentum, the Queen, last week, stripped Andrew of his royal and military patronages.

In a comment piece for News.com.au, Elser wrote: "Traditionally, the title of Duke of York has gone to the monarch’s second son, a custom that dates back to the 14th century when King Edward III got the idea in his head and gave it to his son Edmund of Langley.

"Like his uncle David and his toxic Duke of Windsor title, today, I think we can confidently say the current Duke of York will also be the last, so poisonous has the title become."