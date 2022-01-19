 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Jason Momoa and estranged wife Lisa Bonet's marriage did not fall apart overnight, instead, the decision had been brewing amongst the couple over a couple of months, says insider.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to Lisa says that the lovebirds "were amazing for years, until they no longer were."

"They have grown apart because of different focuses," the source adds.

"A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can," says the source of the Dune star.

Lisa on the other hand, "has had no interest in joining" Momoa "on every location," adds the source. "She enjoys her life in L.A.," they say.

It was actually the 'distance' that broke them apart after 17 years of togetherness.

"For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason's marriage, being apart has been a disaster," the source tells PEOPLE.

However, the couple dealt with their differences and reached upon a decision amicably.

"It's not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other," the source insists. "They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power."

