Wednesday Jan 19 2022
Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Davidson is only growing close to Kim Kardashian amid Kanye West drama.

While Kim's estranged husband leaves no chance to share his opinions of the SNL star, in his new song, the rapper swore to kick Davidson's a** one day or the other.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”

“It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” said the source.

In a track released last week by West and the Game, Kim's former partner raps, “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” (He is, presumably, referring to the 2002 car accident that left him with a broken jaw.)

Kim and Davidson however could not be bothered by the craziness since their romance is only flaming by the drama.

“The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” another source tells Page Six.

