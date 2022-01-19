'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

Prince William was not keen on answering questions about his uncle Prince Andrew.

This was made apparent when the Duke of Cambridge was leaving his first public engagement of the year with wife Kate Middleton.

As he was exiting the Foundling Museum in London, a Sky News reporter approached William asking if he supported his uncle, the Duke of York.

“Do you support Andrew?" the reporter asked to which Prince William gave no response.

Prince William is the second member of the royal family to remain tight-lipped about the ordeal as previously his father Prince Charles too was asked a similar question to which the Prince of Wales gave no response.

It is pertinent to mention that the topic around Prince Andrew is particularly a sensitive one for the palace as he was recently stripped of his military and royal titles amid the ongoing sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre.