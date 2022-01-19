 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markles inappropriate request

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put a request to the Queen about their living arrangements after their royal wedding in May 2018, but the monarch turned them down for a specific reason.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in Montecito mansion with their two children Archie and Lilibet, had several homes together since they first started dating almost six years ago.

Th former Suits star, after engagement with the Duke, moved in to his small two-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace, which is just a few doors up from the Cambridge family. But after their wedding, they wanted somewhere bigger to raise a family and went to the Queen with an idea.

But according to a report the pair faced disappointment when the monarch rejected the request they made about their home.

The couple, according to the Sunday Times, asked the Queen if they could live at Windsor Castle. "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."

But Harry's granny, according to the media outlet,  said no and gave them Frogmore Cottage instead.  

Another expert Hugo Vickers told the Express why the Queen may have decided to deny their request, saying it might not have been "entirely appropriate".

He writes: "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there."

It's just over two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of Frogmore and started their new life in the US. But it has now emerged that Harry feels unsafe to bring Meghan and their two children to the UK to visit, saying there is a lack of security.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America

Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America
Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why

Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why
Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring
Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach

Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach
Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop
'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question
Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress
Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title
'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

Latest

view all