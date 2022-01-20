 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin sued by family of Marine killed in Afghanistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of Marina killed in Afghanistan
Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of Marina killed in Afghanistan

Alec Baldwin has found himself in yet another legal trouble.

The Rust star has been accused for defamation by a family in Afghanistan, claiming that on the charges that the 63-year-old falsely accused them of participating in Jan 6 capitol riots in Washington D.C. 

As per PEOPLE, the family is now demanding a jury trial.

According to the complaint, earlier this month, Baldwin allegedly accused Roice McCollum of participating in the Jan. 6 capitol riots, calling her an "insurrectionist" and a "Jan. 6 rioter" in a private Instagram DM. The actor later name and shamed her pictures on his Instagram account. 

Although the star has now deleted the post, Roice, her sister Cheyenne and Crayton claim that Baldwin's defamation led them to face severe death threats by anonymous people.

Roice is the sibling of Rylee McCollum, 20, who was killed outside of Afghanistan's international airport in an Aug. 26 bombing as U.S. military troops. Baldwin personally helped the family after the major crisis.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?
Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol
Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera
Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'

Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'
Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?

Queen Elizabeth avoiding meeting with Boris Johnson?
Meghan Markle, Harry likely to skip Prince Philip's memorial over security: report

Meghan Markle, Harry likely to skip Prince Philip's memorial over security: report
Prince Andrew High School to get a new name

Prince Andrew High School to get a new name
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding
Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Latest

view all