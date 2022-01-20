 
Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

A Los Angeles judge called for a separate trial to learn whether Britney Spears’ recent allegations on father Jamie Spears about spying are true.

The Toxic singer broke free from her 13-year-long conservatorship but the drama around the family continues. 

The pop-star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, during court hearing on Wednesday, accused that Jamie’s attorney is not addressing Britney’s eavesdropping allegations.

The 40-year-old singer claimed that Jamie asked her security team Black Box, to install a spying device in her bedroom and illegally gained access to her phone.

According to Rolling Stone, Jamie’s attorney, Alex Weingarten told the court that such thing “didn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, a mini-trial has been scheduled for July in this regard during which both sides will be given the opportunity to argue over the claims. 

