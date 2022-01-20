Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence

Jay Z and other artists, including Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, Meek Mill, have stepped forward with the demand to amend New York law so that rap lyrics are no longer can be used as criminal evidence.

A number of artists signed a letter to urge NY state lawmakers to support the amendments proposed. The changes seek to sustain freedom of speech in the rap music.

Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro told Rolling Stone, “This is a long time coming. By changing the law here, you do a lot of good for the cases that it affects, but you also send a message that progress is coming. We expect it will be followed in a lot of places.”

The Rap Music on Trial legislation, first presented in November, seeks to stop prosecutors from mentioning lyrics, except if there is a ‘clear and convincing proof’ that the words are associated with the crime.