Pressed pyjamas, creaseless underwear: A look into Prince Charles' bath routine

File Footage





Prince Charles undoubtedly has a team of staff members that play a big part for his daily routine.

This ranges from his chefs, chauffeurs to his maids that ensure that the Prince of Wales has everything in perfect manner.

One thing that the prince is said to be very particular about is his bath time which is claimed must be executed in a precise manner.

Speaking in documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm ex butler Paul Burrell said: "His pyjamas are pressed every morning and his shoe laces are pressed flat with an iron."

"The water temperature has to be just tepid, and only half full. His underwear must not have a crease out of place, his bath towel must be arranged to his taste and the bath plug must face a specific direction.

"If anyone gets anything wrong everybody is scolded."