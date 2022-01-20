Prince Andrew likely to miss out Queen's Jubilee and royal family's famous balcony shot amid assault case

 
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Prince Andrew likely to miss out Queens Jubilee and royal familys famous balcony shot amid assault case

It seems as Prince Andrew's punishment has started before the final verdict in his assault case as every bliss going away from him, he may reportedly also miss out the Queen's Jubilee and famous family balcony shot.

The Duke of York was considered the Queen's favourite until he was stripped of his titles and patronages last week. 

If Queen's Platinum Jubilee events occur as planned, Andrew won't be seen with other members of the Royal Family on the balcony. 

Experts claim his presence is doubtful during the Platinum Jubilee events as he is not a “good representation” of the Royal family.

"I think it's also going to be interesting because obviously we'll get that balcony shot and who is going to be up there on the balcony that is what I need to know, I mean I don't think in light of everything probably Prince Andrew will be there if Harry goes I wonder if he will as well," Christina Garibaldi, a host of the Royally Us podcast, said.

"I mean he’s still a member of the family, you have to remember that."

Christine Ross, a co-host of the postcard, replied: “What they tend to do on these big occasions is have everybody come out and then everyone goes back in and then only a few people come back out again."

“I know it must be difficult for the Queen because she was so fond of Prince Andrew but I don’t think that he's a good representation of the family with everything that's going on so I don't expect we’ll see him especially not up on the balcony but throughout the Jubilee events.”

Prince Andrew is facing sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre over his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

